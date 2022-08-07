Sabrina Ionescu Made WNBA History On Saturday Night
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu continues to make waves in her third season.
On Saturday, the former No. 1 pick and Kobe Bryant protege became the first player in WNBA history to record more than 500 points, 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season.
A first quarter assist is what sealed it for her:
Ionescu's been setting the city on fire lately with her high scoring outbursts and triple-doubles. Just four days ago she erupted for 31 points in a blowout win over the LA Sparks.
Now she continues to cement her status as one of The W's most exciting young hoopers.
Ionescu will try to make the night even more memorable with another huge game against Sky Diggins and the Mercury.