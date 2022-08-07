Sabrina Ionescu Made WNBA History On Saturday Night

BROOKLYN, NY - JULY 23: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky on July 23, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images) Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu continues to make waves in her third season.

On Saturday, the former No. 1 pick and Kobe Bryant protege became the first player in WNBA history to record more than 500 points, 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season.

A first quarter assist is what sealed it for her:

Ionescu's been setting the city on fire lately with her high scoring outbursts and triple-doubles. Just four days ago she erupted for 31 points in a blowout win over the LA Sparks.

Now she continues to cement her status as one of The W's most exciting young hoopers.

Ionescu will try to make the night even more memorable with another huge game against Sky Diggins and the Mercury.