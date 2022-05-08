PALMETTO, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles up the court during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

We missed you, Sabrina Ionescu. The New York Liberty guard made her 2022 season debut on Saturday night.

Ionescu, the former Oregon superstar, has dealt with injuries so far throughout her WNBA career. But all signs indicate she's going to have a breakout season.

Ionescu poured in 25 points, six assists and four rebounds to kick off her 2022 season.

The Liberty, meanwhile, got the 81-79 win over the Connecticut Sun.

"Sabrina Ionescu in the Liberty’s season opener: 25 PTS (8 in 4Q) 6 AST 10-18 FG Former No. 1 overall pick balled out," Bleacher Report NBA tweeted.

"The New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 25 points. Alyssa Thomas finished with 25 for the Sun," said Rachel Galligan.

"I'm telling y'all Sabrina Ionescu is that special of a player," a fan said.

"Sabrina Ionescu (15 points) is off to a strong start for the Liberty, with that last 3 giving NY its first lead of the night. She said a few weeks ago that she finally feels healthy after dealing with nagging ankle issues stemming from her 2020 injury," said Alex Philippou.

She's finally healthy and it's showing.

Sabrina Ionescu is off to a strong start this season.