Q&A With Sabrina Ionescu: Power Her Dreams Initiative, Year 3 In WNBA, Favorite Achievement

BROOKLYN, NY - AUGUST 3: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 3, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images) Evan Yu/Getty Images

In July, Xbox's Power Your Dreams platform unveiled its Power Her Dreams initiative. The announcement video for Power Her Dreams was narrated by Vanessa Bryant and featured a few WNBA stars, like Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

“I’m proud to be a part of Xbox’s Power Her Dreams campaign and be amongst the powerful women featured including Vanessa Bryant," Ionescu said in a statement. "It’s an honor to serve as a role model for the next generation, especially in sports and gaming.”

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 WNBA Draft, is in her third year with the Liberty. She’s currently averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

We caught up with Sabrina Ionescu to discuss the Power Her Dreams initiative, her third year in the WNBA, favorite career achievement and more.

The Spun: What was it like being a part of the Power Her Dreams video?

Sabrina Ionescu: It was incredible to partner with Xbox and a group of women I respect to advocate for something we are all passionate about – more resources for women in sports.

The Spun: You’ve had a close relationship with the Bryant family. What does it mean to you to see Vanessa lead the charge for this mission?

SI: Kobe really advocated for equity and supporting women’s sports and athletes, which Vanessa continues to do. The Bryant family have created so many resources for women and girls in sports, like the Mamba and Mambacita Foundations, encouraging women and girls to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in their given arena. It’s an honor to continue working alongside Vanessa and the Bryant’s to amplify this initiative.

The Spun: What does it mean to you knowing that you’re inspiring the next generation of athletes every time you step on the court?

SI: Each generation has a group of athletes/hoopers who define their own version of success and forge new milestones. Being part of this generation means I have more of a voice and platform than any generation before, and it’s a privilege to use it for good. That’s why I continue to make it a priority to create real impact and change on the community and even global level.

The Spun: The court for the Liberty’s game against the Dream will feature actual dreams on it. How excited are you to see that come to light?

SI: Bringing this initiative to life with the physical display of dreams on the court is going to be amazing, almost like a manifestation practice – speaking dreams into existence. I’m so excited to see the fan’s reaction to the dreams and hope it inspires more women and girls to go after what they want in life.

The Spun: It’s now Year 3 for you in the WNBA. What’s the biggest difference you’ve noticed in your play now compared to your rookie season?

SI: Honestly, it’s being fully healthy and the training and work I’ve done in the offseason to play in Year 3.

The Spun: You earned All-Star honors for the first time in your young career. What was that experience like?

SI: It was an incredible honor to be voted there and to enjoy All-Star with my friends and family. I just had a lot of fun playing and being with the other players during that weekend.

The Spun: What has been your favorite accomplishment on the court so far?

SI: Being the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

The Spun: If you could play one-on-one with any basketball player ever, who would you pick?

SI: Michael Jordan.

Ionescu has been excellent all season long. That being said, she has taken her game to another level since the Liberty unveiled the WNBA’s first-ever gaming-inspired court.

On Tuesday, Ionescu dropped 31 points in a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The very next day, she had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the same opponent.

Make no mistake about it, the future is very bright for Ionescu - both on and off the court.

