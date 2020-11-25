Sacramento Kings Reportedly Make Decision On Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Kings made the decision to let one of their key players walk on Monday night.

Sacramento has reportedly declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN story on Sacramento declining to match Bogdan Bogdanovic's $72M offer sheet, allowing him to join Atlanta's free agency class. https://t.co/JjlBEvTEUk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

The Hawks made the offer earlier this week, starting the 48-hour clock for the Kings to make their decision. Sacramento reportedly labored over their options until late on Monday, just ahead of the 12:00 a.m. E.T. deadline.

Ultimately, the Kings decided to part ways with Bogdanovic to maintain cap space. The Sacramento front office reportedly made the decision to prioritize flexibility and build around their young core of De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and Buddy Hield.

Another factor in their decision was no doubt the drafting of rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton. With the Iowa State star falling to No. 11, Sacramento was blessed with the steal of the draft. Haliburton adds yet another young piece to the Kings back court and relieves some of the prior pressure to pay Bogdanovic big money.

While the Hawks may have overpaid for the guard, the high price was necessary to pull the talented player away from the Kings.

Bogdanovic won’t be the only player joining All-Star point guard Trae Young and his young squad. The Hawks have made some solid free-agency moves already this offseason, signing Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, OKC forward Danilo Gallinari and Bulls guard Kris Dunn.

As a 15 ppg scorer last year for the Kings, Bogdanovic will likely serve as the second scoring option behind Young for Atlanta.