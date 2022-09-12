Saints Almost Got Patrick Mahomes: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

How different would NFL history be if the Saints drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017? According to Sean Payton, they were one pick away.

"When we evaluated him, he was clearly an elite player. The best quarterback I'd ever seen on college tape," the former Saints coach said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "In the draft room, we pick 11, the Chiefs trade up to 10 ahead of us to make that selection. ... It was gonna happen."

The football world reacted to Payton's story on social media.

"Thank God for you, Brett Veach," one user tweeted.

"[Saints] was gone draft Mahomes.. Crazy!!" a Giants fan said.

"Well thank goodness that didn’t happen," another laughed.

"I still can’t believe he didn’t try to trade up for him if he liked Mahomes that much," a Saints account replied.

"Kiss my ass Sean."

Can you imagine...