Saints Announce 6 Cuts On Sunday Night

It's that time of year again when teams have to make some tough decisions as they trim their roster from 80 to 53.

On Sunday, the Saints got started on those cuts, releasing six players as the final week of the preseason wraps up.

The players in question are defensive backs Brian Allen and Quenton Meeks, defensive lineman Josh Black, tackles Derrick Kelly and Khalique Washington and running back Abram Smith.

Allen, Meeks and Kelly are the most likely candidates to be brought back on the team's practice squad, as all three have regular season NFL experience.

Those six roster cuts take the Saints down to 74 players, meaning 21 still have to go before Tuesday's 4 PM deadline.

Kevin White was also let go by New Orleans over the weekend. He and the team reached an injury settlement.