Saints Announce Decision On Head Coach Dennis Allen

The New Orleans Saints are sticking with Dennis Allen as the team's head coach moving forward.

General manager Mickey Loomis announced this decision on Friday, per team insider Nick Underhill.

Allen's first season as head coach with the Saints was mostly disappointing. The team went 7-10 and failed to capitalize on an extremely-weak NFC South division — capping off their season with an ugly 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints appear to be taking a patient approach when it comes to Allen. While he has extensive experience as New Orleans' defensive coordinator and previous head coaching experience with the Raiders (2012-14), the organization is still giving him the benefit of the doubt after a disappointing Year 1.

Allen is now 13-38 as an NFL head coach. If he doesn't improve significantly in 2023, the Saints could very well part ways with their sideline leader.