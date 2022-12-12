Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints have sputtered over their last month of football, losing four of five. But the team is going to continue to ride with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton according to PFF's Ari Meirov.

Per Meirov, "Saints HC Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton is still his starting QB for this week's game vs. Atlanta."

Dalton has cleaned up the turnovers over his last three games, playing some decent football. But points have been hard to come by down in NOLA.

The Saints couldn't match Tampa Bay's 17 points last week and were blanked by the 49ers in Week 12.

All told, Dalton is completing nearly 73% of his passes over the last three weeks with four touchdowns and zero picks. And even at 4-9, the New Orleans isn't completely out of the playoff picture with all the struggles going on in the NFC South.

We'll see how he fares come Dec. 18 down in Atlanta.