Saints Announce Discouraging Jameis Winston Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has struggled on the field these last two weeks. But an accumulation of injuries is likely to keep him off the field this Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Winston is doubtful for Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston did not practice this week due to back, ankle and hip injuries.

Backup Andy Dalton will get the start against the Vikings if and when Winston is marked as inactive. Last year Dalton started six games for the Chicago Bears, going 3-3 while completing 63.1-percent of his passes for 1,515 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Winston had expressed confidence that he would play this weekend. But it appears the Saints are taking a more cautious approach.

It's possible that Winston's recent performance is why Allen isn't rushing him back.

In their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston had two touchdowns and a 111.0 passer rating. But over the next two games, Winston appeared to regress.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston threw three interceptions, all of which led to points for their division rivals in a 20-10 loss. He also took six sacks in that game.

This past week against the rival Carolina Panthers, Winston threw another two interceptions in a loss.

Will Andy Dalton perform well enough against the Vikings to start a quarterback controversy?