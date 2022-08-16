Saints Announce Michael Thomas' Status For Week 1

Former Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas will soon step foot on the NFL gridiron for the first time since the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Thomas will be "ready to go" for Week 1 of the Saints' 2022 campaign.

"When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we're excited about that," Allen told reporters.

Thomas has been away from the field since midway through the 2020 season, dealing with some nagging ankle injury issues. The former All-Pro wide receiver returned to action earlier this offseason, showing some impressive work during training camp practice in New Orleans.

Thomas did not take the field for the Saints' preseason opener against the Texans this past weekend, but he did suit up for joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

If Thomas is able to remain healthy before the start of the regular season, he should begin the year as the Saints' No. 1 wide receiver option. The New Orleans squad also added veteran WR Jarvis Landry to the roster earlier this offseason.

The Saints will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.