Saints Announce Official Decision On Alvin Kamara For Game vs. Eagles

Friday has been the day for lots of injury news around the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints are the latest team to announce the status report for their injured players and it includes running back Alvin Kamara being out yet again.

Kamara will not be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a knee injury. He also had to miss last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with that same ailment.

6 #Saints ruled out for Sunday https://t.co/G83SomLua7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2021

Kamara did return to practice this week and there was some optimism that he could be back, but at the end of the day, New Orleans is giving him an extra week to rest.

He’s played in eight games this season and while he’s been good, he hasn’t been his normal self. His only 100+ yard game on the ground came against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

He finished with 120 yards on 26 carries in that 27-21 loss. Overall, Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns on 146 carries.

Backup Mark Ingram will get his second straight start and he’s looking to pick up where he left off from last Sunday. He finished with 47 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in that two-point loss.

Kickoff from Philadelphia will be at 1 p.m. ET.