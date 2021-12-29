The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill.

ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter.

The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian plus LB Demario Davis.”

“The team placed S Marcus Williams on the COVID-19 list,” he added.

The Saints need all the help they can get to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive. On Monday night, New Orleans was down to fourth-string QB Ian Book to try to lead the shorthanded offense. The team ended up losing to the Dolphins 20-3.

It’s been an unfortunate year for the Saints. But the NFL’s amended COVID-19 policy has really helped the team this week. New Orleans will need some help, but they must win out to even have a chance.

Their first test comes against the Carolina Panthers, who’ve been circling the drain for the past month.

Demario Davis is a huge pickup for Sunday’s game. He’s the emotional leader of the defense and one of the most overlooked stars in the NFL today.

