Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill.

ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter.

The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian plus LB Demario Davis.”

“The team placed S Marcus Williams on the COVID-19 list,” he added.

The Saints need all the help they can get to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive. On Monday night, New Orleans was down to fourth-string QB Ian Book to try to lead the shorthanded offense. The team ended up losing to the Dolphins 20-3.

It’s been an unfortunate year for the Saints. But the NFL’s amended COVID-19 policy has really helped the team this week. New Orleans will need some help, but they must win out to even have a chance.

Full list of Saints who returned from COVID list: -Taysom Hill

-Trevor Siemian

-Kwon Alexander

-Demario Davis

-Kaden Elliss

-J.T. Gray

-Jordan Mills

-Jeff Heath

-James Carpenter

-Christian Ringo

-Adam Trautman — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 29, 2021

Their first test comes against the Carolina Panthers, who’ve been circling the drain for the past month.

Demario Davis is a huge pickup for Sunday’s game. He’s the emotional leader of the defense and one of the most overlooked stars in the NFL today.