Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill.
ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter.
The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian plus LB Demario Davis.”
The team placed S Marcus Williams on the COVID-19 list.
The Saints need all the help they can get to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive. On Monday night, New Orleans was down to fourth-string QB Ian Book to try to lead the shorthanded offense. The team ended up losing to the Dolphins 20-3.
It’s been an unfortunate year for the Saints. But the NFL’s amended COVID-19 policy has really helped the team this week. New Orleans will need some help, but they must win out to even have a chance.
Full list of Saints who returned from COVID list:
-Taysom Hill
-Trevor Siemian
-Kwon Alexander
-Demario Davis
-Kaden Elliss
-J.T. Gray
-Jordan Mills
-Jeff Heath
-James Carpenter
-Christian Ringo
-Adam Trautman
Their first test comes against the Carolina Panthers, who’ve been circling the drain for the past month.
Demario Davis is a huge pickup for Sunday’s game. He’s the emotional leader of the defense and one of the most overlooked stars in the NFL today.