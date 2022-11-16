Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have decided on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Head coach Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will be under center for Sunday's game. Despite his recent lack of success, Dalton still appears to hold the edge over Jameis Winston.
"Saints HC Dennis Allen told reporters the team will start QB Andy Dalton on Sunday," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter.
The starting quarterback to open the season, Winston hasn't played a full game since September 25 - a loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Dalton has looked both good and terrible during his run as the starting quarterback. However, his lows have been very low - leading the team to its dismal record.
Despite his lack of success, he'll get the start this Sunday against the reeling Los Angeles Rams.