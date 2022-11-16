Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have decided on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will be under center for Sunday's game. Despite his recent lack of success, Dalton still appears to hold the edge over Jameis Winston.

"Saints HC Dennis Allen told reporters the team will start QB Andy Dalton on Sunday," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter.

The starting quarterback to open the season, Winston hasn't played a full game since September 25 - a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Dalton has looked both good and terrible during his run as the starting quarterback. However, his lows have been very low - leading the team to its dismal record.

Despite his lack of success, he'll get the start this Sunday against the reeling Los Angeles Rams.