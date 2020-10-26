The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints All-Pro Has Brutally Honest Message For Antonio Brown

A closeup of Cameron Jordan during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

At least one New Orleans Saints defender doesn’t seem too concerned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ addition of Antonio Brown.

The Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal with the All-Pro wide receiver who last played in the NFL in September 2019. Brown played one game with Tom Brady in New England before getting released due to off-the-field issues. He’s been out the league since and was suspended for the first half of the season.

Brown, 32, is eligible to make his 2020 debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Jordan was asked about Brown by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Sunday night. He had a brutally honest response.

“He’s got to get to Week Nine,” Jordan said of Brown.

Brown, of course, has struggled to stay on NFL rosters as of late. But he has a big supporter in Tampa Bay in Tom Brady.

“He’s a tremendous football player. I played with him for a brief period of time. I’m looking forward to working with him again. He’s a very hard-working guy,” Brady said of Brown.

The Saints and the Bucs are scheduled to meet on Sunday Night Football in two weeks. That should be a fun one.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.