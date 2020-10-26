Saints All-Pro Has Brutally Honest Message For Antonio Brown

At least one New Orleans Saints defender doesn’t seem too concerned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ addition of Antonio Brown.

The Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal with the All-Pro wide receiver who last played in the NFL in September 2019. Brown played one game with Tom Brady in New England before getting released due to off-the-field issues. He’s been out the league since and was suspended for the first half of the season.

Brown, 32, is eligible to make his 2020 debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Jordan was asked about Brown by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Sunday night. He had a brutally honest response.

“He’s got to get to Week Nine,” Jordan said of Brown.

Brown, of course, has struggled to stay on NFL rosters as of late. But he has a big supporter in Tampa Bay in Tom Brady.

“He’s a tremendous football player. I played with him for a brief period of time. I’m looking forward to working with him again. He’s a very hard-working guy,” Brady said of Brown.

The Saints and the Bucs are scheduled to meet on Sunday Night Football in two weeks. That should be a fun one.