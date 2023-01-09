Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet.

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season.

Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.

"Nothing about his coaching is cause for celebration," a user tweeted. "Criminal and uncreative under usage of Hill and Kamara. Sorry Saints fans."

"It's been a good ride all these years," a fan replied.

"For the love of God at least please do something about Pete," another said.

"I ain't even interested until September... Smh... at this point... Saints wanna lose," another fan commented.

"This only sets up to a midseason firing next season if things don’t improve. DA will have a short leash."

"Taking my fandom elsewhere."

As a Saints fan are you still holding out hope on Sean Payton?