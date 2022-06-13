Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Running Back

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly hosting a former All-Pro running back on Monday.

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Free agent RB David Johnson is visiting the Saints today." Noting, "Team has a need there. Adding someone would make a lot of sense."

After an unbelievable 2016 with the Cardinals, Johnson has battled through some injuries.

He's yet to regain that Pro Bowl form, but he found a way to be effective in 12 games with the Texans two seasons ago.

Now approaching age 31, Johnson could provide some much-needed backfield depth for New Orleans. As he's able to run between the tackles, as well as, be a factor in the receiving game.

With all the injuries on New Orleans roster last season, it's no surprise that the team would try to fill out their roster with as much insurance as possible.