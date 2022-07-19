Saints Are Reportedly Set To Work Out Notable Running Back

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints could be adding another running back before the start of training camp.

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints are looking to work out running back Darius Victor. Victor was named the USFL offensive player of the year after the league's first season came to a close.

Victor played for the New Jersey Generals and finished with 577 yards and nine touchdowns off 127 carries.

This is the second time that he's going to be looked at by the Saints. Victor was originally signed by them in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but never officially made the team.

Before Victor signed with the Generals, he played his college football at Towson (2013-16). He had a good four years with the program and was even named the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2013.

If Victor can have a good workout, he'll have a great shot at earning a contract.