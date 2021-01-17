Saints Reportedly Suffer Major Blow Before Kickoff Against Bucs

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly be without a key contributor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this evening’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are playing for a spot in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of this evening’s game will travel to Green Bay to take on the No. 1-seeded Packers in the conference title game next weekend.

The Saints will be somewhat short-handed on Sunday night, though.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans is expected to be without do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday evening. Hill has been dealing with a knee injury suffered in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.

“Hearing that Taysom Hill will not play today after suffering a knee injury in last week’s game. Would be a big loss for the Saints with all of the things he can do offensively..” Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeted.

Hearing that Taysom Hill will not play today after suffering a knee injury in last week's game. Would be a big loss for the Saints with all of the things he can do offensively.. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 17, 2021

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is hearing the same.

The #Saints are not likely to have QB Taysom Hill (knee) or RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) vs the #Bucs, per me and @SlaterNFL. Both practiced only on Friday and were listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

Hill hasn’t played great as of late, but he’s still a solid weapon to use, especially with the season on the line.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.