Saints Reportedly Suffer Major Blow Before Kickoff Against Bucs

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly be without a key contributor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this evening’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are playing for a spot in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of this evening’s game will travel to Green Bay to take on the No. 1-seeded Packers in the conference title game next weekend.

The Saints will be somewhat short-handed on Sunday night, though.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans is expected to be without do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday evening. Hill has been dealing with a knee injury suffered in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.

“Hearing that Taysom Hill will not play today after suffering a knee injury in last week’s game. Would be a big loss for the Saints with all of the things he can do offensively..” Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is hearing the same.

Hill hasn’t played great as of late, but he’s still a solid weapon to use, especially with the season on the line.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.