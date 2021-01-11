Kickoff Times Set For Saints vs. Bucs , Packers vs. Rams

The NFC’s Divisional Round matchups are set.

In the NFC, the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers will take on the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams on Saturday evening. The following day, the No. 2 seeded New Orleans Saints will take on the No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Official kickoff times and TV channels have been set for the two NFC Divisional Round playoff games. Here’s the full schedule:

Packers vs. Rams on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. E.T. on FOX

Saints vs. Bucs on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX

Hopefully we get two good games.

The Packers will enter their game against the Rams as a legitimate favorite. Green Bay was the best team in the NFC this season, especially at home. Los Angeles is also somewhat banged up, with Jared Goff and Aaron Donald battling injuries.

The Saints, meanwhile, will take on the Bucs for the third time this season. New Orleans had its way with Tampa Bay in the regular season, but the Tom Brady-led Bucs have been playing much better football as of late.

Who will you be picking to win the two NFC Divisional Round playoff matchups?