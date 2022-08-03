Saints Coach Dennis Allen Not Happy With 2 Players After Practice Fight

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a proper NFL training camp season without at least one fight that got some players removed from practice. But New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn't appreciate it happening on his team.

A fight broke out between Saints players Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach today. The players were kicked out of practice as a result of the scuffle.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Allen was eager to move on from the topic. But he was clearly not happy with the two players for fighting on his field.

"We don't have time for that," Allen said, per ESPN Saints insider Mike Triplett. Allen said that the players have to continue working together as a team and have work to do.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning is the Saints' first-round draft pick out of Northern Iowa. He is expected to have a big role in the team's offense on the offensive line.

Malcolm Roach is a third year defensive tackle from Texas who has been with the Saints since going undrafted in 2020. He has 26 tackles, four QB hits and one interception in 16 games for the Saints.

Neither one of them are likely to lose much playing time over this incident. Most likely Allen will discipline them and try to move on.

This may have been the first big scuffle of training camp, but it probably won't be the last.

Which team do you think will have the next big practice fight?