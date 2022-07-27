Saints Confirm Plan For Taysom Hill: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

When Sean Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints fans wondered what would happen to Taysom Hill.

Payton always tried to keep the former BYU quarterback involved, but without Payton, would the Saints still use Hill the same way? Well, that question was answered on Wednesday afternoon.

"He's going to provide multiple roles for us," new head coach Dennis Allen told Saints insider Nick Underhill on Tuesday. "He'll still take some snaps from the quarterback position."

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the news. They want to see Hill at quarterback in short yardage situations, but that's about it.

"the QB draw is fine but i don’t wanna see him on 3rd and 22 at midfield for no reason," one fan said.

"Just run. Please don’t let him throw," another fan said.

Others fans think some are reacting too harshly to the news.

"Y’all need to stop tripping it’ll be designed run plays and occasional throw," the fan said.

One thing is certain: Taysom Hill will remain a key part of the Saints offense moving forward.