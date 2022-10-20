Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice squad earlier this year. He was elevated to the active roster for last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and one other contest. He reeled in two catches for 18 yards in two game appearances.

This was Kirkwood's second stint with the Saints. He originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After that, he spent two seasons on and off the Carolina Panthers' practice/active rosters.

The Saints will be without starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry this evening. Fortunately for New Orleans, rookie wideout Chris Olave has cleared concussion protocol and will take the field later tonight.

Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith will take a more prominent role, backed up by Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed.