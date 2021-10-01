Saints DB Has Blunt Message For Giants Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will make their triumphant return to the Superdome. And for the first time since 2019, this game will take place in front of a packed crowd.

With the Caesars Superdome opening its doors for the first time since it was hit by the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, Who Dat Nation will no doubt bring the energy in Week 4’s contest against the New York Giants.

Third-year Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson recognized the magnitude of this return during a press conference on Friday — throwing some trash talk towards the Giants in the process.

“Man, I feel sorry for them boys,” he said of the visitors. “They in for a rude awakening on Sunday. 12 o’clock gonna feel like 7:30 p.m. Get ready.”

This confidence and chatter certainly isn’t out of character for the Saints’ defender.

Last year, Gardner-Johnson emerged as somewhat of a master at the art of trash talk. On three separate occasions in 2020, the 23-year-old safety was able to get under the skin of three different wide receivers — all of whom ended up punching him.

While Giants fans may not like it, there’s no doubt some truth to what Gardner-Johnson had to say about the Superdome atmosphere. The Saints faithful have long been considered one of the most raucous fanbases in the NFL, and they should be chomping at the bit to return to their home stadium this weekend.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.