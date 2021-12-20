Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Postgame Interview Going Viral

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is one of the great characters in the league. After his team’s 9-0 shutout of the Buccaneers, Jordan gave a postgame interview with Sunday Night Football’s Michele Tafoya.

We’ll just say the six-time Pro Bowler didn’t disappoint.

“One of the other big plays you had was you chased [Tom Brady] down to force the fumble,” Tafoya said. To which Jordan butted in, “And we all know how fast Tom is.”

“Take a look at this play,” the SNF sideline reporter continued.

“Is that number 100?” Jordan asked in regards to his 100th career sack. “Oh yuh! Oh yuh, that’s good stuff right there,” the Saints’ All-Decade end responded. “God bless America.”

Tafoya then showed a clip of Jordan’s children celebrating their dad’s defensive milestone.

Cam Jordan is one of 38 players in NFL history to have 100 sacks. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 20, 2021

“They know the vibes,” the All-Pro said. “In the Saints history there’s only two people that have 100 sacks plus, its me and Ricky Jackson. Love it.”

Saints fans have loved every bit of Cam Jordan’s career in New Orleans.

The DE recorded two sacks and forced a Tom Brady fumble on the way to a massive upset win. Now Jordan and the Saints’ D will look for a report performance against Tua and the Dolphins next Monday night.