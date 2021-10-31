Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening.

New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury.

Later in the first half, Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. picked off a Trevor Siemian pass (the interception was later called back due to a roughing the passer penalty).

Following the interception, Winfield Jr. appeared to mock Winston’s “eat a W” celebration. Saints fans are finding the celebration distasteful, given Winston’s injury status.

It’s unclear what exactly Winfield Jr. was doing there, but Saints fans have taken to social media to express their outrage.

“Antoine Winfield mocking Jameis Winston’s ‘eat the W’ celebration after Winstons suffers presumably a season-ending injury is not cool,” one fan tweeted.

“Did Winfield just mock Jameis Winston eating a W after he just got injured? If so, that guy is straight up trash,” another fan added.

“Winfield doing the ‘eat the W’ after what just happened to Jameis don’t sit right with me,” another fan wrote.

Winston, meanwhile, is listed as “questionable” to return to Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston (knee) is listed as questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

The second half of the Saints vs. Bucs game is about to begin on FOX.