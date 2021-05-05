Saints Fans Are Loving Jameis Winston’s Offseason Activity

With the retirement of Drew Brees following his 15th season in New Orleans, the Saints have been put in an interesting quarterback situation. The QB room now consists of returning backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, as well as incoming rookie Ian Book.

As the competition for the QB1 role continues to heat up, Winston has made it very clear he means business heading into 2021. Earlier this offseason, the former No. 1 overall pick explained how he’s “outworking everybody” at the quarterback position in order to claim the newly-opened starting role.

On Wednesday, Winston put those words into action. According to Saints insider Logan B. Robinson, the New Orleans backup has been out in San Diego working out with Brees’ trainer Todd Durkin.

Robinson shared some photos of the workouts on Twitter.

When Jameis Winston said he’s out working everybody at his position this off-season, he meant it. Per social media he’s been to San Diego training with Drew Brees’ trainer, Todd Durkin. He’s also worked with Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer while getting work in with Saints’ teammates. pic.twitter.com/Bc4kQlKflv — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) May 5, 2021

When Brees suffered his serious rib injuries in Week 10 of last season, Hill took over as the starter for the next four games — solidifying Winston as the third-string option on the roster.

That being said, head coach Sean Payton has had some glowing praise for Winston before and after he was re-signed on a one-year deal earlier this offseason. As a more pure pocket passer opposed to Hill’s dual-threat game, the former Florida State star could be a better longterm fit as a starter for New Orleans.

Logging time in just four games this past season, Winston recorded 75 yards on 7/11 passing. Playing one snap in the Saints’ postseason run, the former Bucs starter and NFL passing leader went 1/1 on a 56-yard touchdown pass.

With some remaining uncertainty in the QB room, the Saints should have one of the most interesting quarterback battles in the league heading into 2021.