Saints Feared To Have Suffered 'Significant' Injury Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints could be down one of their primary special teams weapons for a while.

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury yesterday, according to a source. He is expected to miss some time. Fear is the injury could be significant."

Harty will reportedly get a second opinion on the injury, but if nothing changes it could be something that keeps him out "a few months." Which in this case could mean season-ending.

The 24-year-old out of Assumption University only has two catches for 13 yards on the year, but has been a factor in the return game; averaging 22.8 yards per kickoff return.

Last season, the Saints receiver posted career highs of 36 catches, 570 yards and three touchdowns.

He originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before being given a second-round RFA tender in March.