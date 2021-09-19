The Spun

Saints Get Brutal Injury News Before Sunday’s Game

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a huge Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, but the NFC South franchise has received some unfortunate injury news before Week 2.

New Orleans announced on Sunday morning that two key players will miss this afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Gardner-Johnson in the NFC South showdown.

This is very disappointing news for Sean Payton’s team.

Saints fans are understandably upset.

“Goodness,” one fan tweeted. “Jameis if you find a way to get it done today you goated.”

The Saints will be missing three defensive players in total. Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon has also been ruled out.

The Saints and the Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is coming off a Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Sam Darnold and Co. could have a big day through the air against the Saints’ defense.

