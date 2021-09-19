Saints Get Brutal Injury News Before Sunday’s Game

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a huge Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, but the NFC South franchise has received some unfortunate injury news before Week 2.

New Orleans announced on Sunday morning that two key players will miss this afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Gardner-Johnson in the NFC South showdown.

This is very disappointing news for Sean Payton’s team.

More disappointing injury news for the Saints. CB Marshon Lattimore and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson among the inactives today. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 19, 2021

Saints fans are understandably upset.

“Goodness,” one fan tweeted. “Jameis if you find a way to get it done today you goated.”

The Saints will be missing three defensive players in total. Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon has also been ruled out.

The Saints and the Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is coming off a Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Sam Darnold and Co. could have a big day through the air against the Saints’ defense.