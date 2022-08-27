Saints Get Brutal Injury Update On First-Round Pick

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Things went from bad to worse for the Saints when it comes to first-round pick Trevor Penning.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, sources say ... He’s out indefinitely."

New Orleans selected Penning 19th overall out of Northern Iowa in May's draft.

Initially, the rookie left tackle was diagnosed with a severe case of turf toe during Friday night's preseason game. But now it looks like he'll be out for the foreseeable future.

The Saints drafted Penning hoping he'd step in and replace three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead. That'll have to be put on pause for now.