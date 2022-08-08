Saints Reportedly Get Encouraging Jameis Winston Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After working so hard to rehab a torn ACL this past season, the last thing the Saints wanted to see was quarterback Jameis Winston go down with an injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell, Winston rolled an ankle at Monday's practice and was forced to leave the field early.

Thankfully, sources with Saints reporter Nick Underhill believe that Jameis' injury is nothing too serious and he should alright going forward.

The Saints will be hoping to get the Jameis Winston of 2021 for a full season this year.

New Orleans jumped out to a 5-2 start thanks in large part to the cleaned up play of Winston. In seven starts before the injury, the former first overall pick threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

While the team did add veteran Andy Dalton as a backup this offseason, the Saints success will ultimately hinge on the arm (and knee) of Winston.