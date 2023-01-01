Saints Get Huge Return For Sunday's Game Against Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are getting a huge boost for Sunday afternoon's game.

Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is officially active for the game after missing the last two and a half months with an abdominal injury. He got hurt during the Saints' Week Five game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints will be hoping that he can help stop the high-flying Eagles offense, even though they'll be without Jalen Hurts. Hurts is missing his second-straight game with a shoulder injury.

Before Lattimore went down, he was having a great start to the season. He currently has 15 total tackles (10 solo) and two passes defended.

The Saints also need this win to stay in contention for the NFC South. They win the division if they win out, plus the Buccaneers lose out.

You can watch this game on FOX (if it's on in your region).