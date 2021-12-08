Rarely do you see a team have the kind of injury luck the New Orlean Saints have in 2021. But on Wednesday, the team got a bit of good news concerning two key players.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill were a full-go in Wednesday’s practice.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and QB Taysom Hill (finger) were both full participants in practice today — on track for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

“#Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and QB Taysom Hill (finger) were both full participants in practice today,” Rapoport reported. Adding “[Both] on track for Sunday.”

Hill fought through a finger injury for the majority of last Thursday’s game while also battling a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

The Saints QB/RB/WR/TE started the game a the team’s every down signal-caller, and did so well enough, until a busted finger did him and the offense in. Dropping New Orleans to 0-5 since Jameis Winston tore his ACL.

Did not practice

Ryan Ramczyk – knee

Pete Werner – elbow Limited

Marcus Davenport – shoulder

Terron Armstead – knee

Kaden Elliss – hamstring Full

Alvin Kamara – knee

Taysom Hill – right finger — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 8, 2021

Alvin Kamara has been sidelined since Week 9 with a knee injury. Without the Saints dynamic playmaker, yards and points have been hard to come by. Even after missing four games, the Pro Bowl back still leads the team in yards from scrimmage and total TD’s.

Having both players back on the field should give the Saints offense a spark that it desperately needs. New Orleans will try to stay alive against a New York Jets team that’s been circling the drain.