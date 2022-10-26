Saints Had 2 Notable Absences At Practice Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Injuries have been a huge issue for the New Orleans Saints this season and might continue to be an issue heading into Week 8.

On Wednesday, the Saints had wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas sit out of practice. Landry has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed three straight games. Thomas has missed four straight games with a foot injury of his own.

Interestingly enough, the Saints have managed to be one of the NFL's most prolific offenses without those two for most of the season. They rank seventh in points scored and third in yards while ranking in the top 10 for both rushing and passing.

The sooner the Saints manage to get their biggest stars healthy, the sooner they can try parlaying that offensive dominance into wins.

The biggest culprit for the Saints' 2-5 record this year is probably their defense, which ranks 31st in points allowed and has given up 28 points or more in four straight games.

Bringing back Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas probably won't be enough if their defense doesn't show massive improvement as quickly as possible.

Will the Saints be able to overcome the absence of Landry and Thomas if they don't play on Sunday?