Saints Have Reportedly Signed A Notable Running Back

Running back Josh Adams is the newest New Orleans Saint, reports beat reporter Nick Underhill. Adams adds depth to a talented running back corps. He’ll remain on New Orleans’ practice squad for now.

Adams, a fourth-year pro out of Notre Dame, last suited up for the Jets earlier this season. He only appeared in one game for New York.

The former Irishman played a key role for the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2018, logging 120 carries for 511 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, Adams has struggled to find consistent run in the NFL. He’s only had 37 carries and 2 rushing TDs in the past three seasons.

A 6’2”, 225-pound power back, Adams provides an interesting contrast to the Saints’ elusive RB1, Alvin Kamara. But the path to on-field action will be difficult for Adams, as New Orleans traded for veteran Mark Ingram II on October 29. Ingram has solidified himself as Kamara’s backup, earning 15 carries through his first two games back in The Big Easy. 27 year-old Washington alum Dwayne Washington is also on the depth chart.

The acquisition of Adams comes a month after the Saints placed tailback Tony Jones Jr. on injured reserve. Jones carried the ball 19 times (during the first four weeks of the year) before an ankle injury ended his season.

Barring a significant injury to Kamara or Ingram, Adams (still just 25) will be hard-pressed to escape the practice squad. But running back health is precarious, and at the very least, Adams’ deal is an opportunity to win over a new coaching staff.