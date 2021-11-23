Saints Have Reportedly Suffered Another Major Injury

The New Orleans Saints have gotten bad news on injuries all season and that continued on Tuesday.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, rookie offensive lineman Landon Young is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Young made his first start this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and played over a half after he got hurt.

Another #Saints O-line injury: Rookie Landon Young is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery, source said. Young made his first NFL start Sunday at left tackle and somehow played over a half *after* the injury. Tough dude and did well under the circumstances. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021

Young was picked in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft and played at Kentucky. He has the ability to play both tackle positions but was on the left side for his debut.

The Saints can’t afford any more injuries, especially with where they’re at record-wise.

They’re 5-5 and fighting for their playoff lives after another loss on Sunday. It was their third-straight defeat after they started out 5-2.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is already out for the season with a torn ACL and New Orleans is also down Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

That is almost its entire offense, plus kicker Wil Lutz is also out for the year as well. The full list of injured players for this team is astounding.

Saints players either currently hurt or out for the year: Michael Thomas

Andrus Peat

Wil Lutz

Jameis Winston

Alvin Kamara

Payton Turner

Terron Armstead

Landon Young

Ryan Ramczyk

Adam Trautman

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Taysom Hill

Ty Montgomery

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Malcolm Roach — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 23, 2021

The Saints will look to win against all odds on Thanksgiving when it welcomes the Buffalo Bills to the Superdome.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.