Saints Have Signed The Son Of A Former NFL Star

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints finalized a notable roster addition on Sunday.

New Orleans has officially signed Lorenzo Neal Jr., a defensive tackle out of Purdue. Neal was a standout defensive lineman at Purdue in 2018, though he suffered a torn ACL at the end of the year. He then missed the 2019 season and played inconsistently in 2020.

Now, though, Neal Jr. is getting a chance to prove himself in New Orleans. The franchise is already familiar with his name.

Neal Jr. is the son of former NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal, who began his career with the Saints. The elder Neal played in the league from 1993-2009. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

The Saints announced the signing on Twitter.

The Saints have signed DE Lorenzo Neal Jr. His father, Lorenzo Neal, was a fourth-round draft pick of New Orleans in 1993 and played 4 of his 16 NFL seasons for the black and gold,” the Saints tweeted.

If Lorenzo Neal Jr. can have even a fraction of the NFL success that his father had, the Saints will be very happy.

The younger Neal is clearly shooting for more, though, and New Orleans will give him the chance to prove it.


