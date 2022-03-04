Saints Have ‘Some Work To Do’ At 1 Position This Offseason

After playing through the 2021 season with one of the thinest wide receiver depth charts in the league, the New Orleans Saints are receiving some much needed reinforcements at the position in 2022.

The franchise is expected to welcome back two-time All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas after he missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a post-surgery ankle setback.

That being said, the Saints still have quite a bit of work to do in bolstering the WR room. During a press conference on Thursday, New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis addressed that fact.

“We’re expecting to have Mike back,” Loomis said, per the team’s website. “His progress hopefully is going well, and the reports are that it’s been going well. I know he is certainly motivated; Michael is always motivated, so that’s not an issue. But Tre’Quan [Smith] is a free agent, and Deonte Harris is an RFA, so we’ve got some work to do to complete that room.”

Marquez Callaway, the team’s leading receiver in 2021, was the only Saints wideout able to play in all 17 games this past season. Behind him, no one else logged more than 600 yards on the year.

Loomis says the team plans to search for some WR talent in this year’s free agency market.

The Saints also hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 draft.