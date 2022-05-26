Saints "Hope" Michael Thomas Is Back For Training Camp: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints fans are eager to see Michael Thomas back in action.

The star wide receiver missed all of last season due to an ankle injury after playing just seven games in 2020.

On Thursday, head coach Dennis Allen updated reporters on Thomas' status.

"I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen said. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, he's getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."

When asked if he'll be ready to return by the start of training camp, Allen said, "That's certainly our plan" before adding that he'd be in a different occupation if he had a crystal ball.

"But yeah, our hope is that he's going to be ready to go for training camp, so that's what we're pushing for."

Fans anticipating a quicker recovery were not enthused by Allen using the word "hope."

Considering the wideout's long absence, fans probably wanted a more concrete and confident timetable from Allen. However, it wouldn't be wise for him to commit to a return in May, as everyone would instead be angry if Thomas needed more time than initially suggested.

A healthy Thomas would be well worth the wait. When last playing a full season, he tallied 149 receptions for 1,725 receiving yards as the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Although not practicing yet, Thomas is at the team's facility to start OTAs. Everyone can only hope he'll soon rejoined a group bolstered by Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.