Saints Star Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. On Twitter

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has now officially cleared waivers, making him a free agent for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.

With the #FreeOBJ movement now complete, everyone around the NFL world is waiting to see where the three-time Pro Bowler heads next.

Beckham is reportedly weighing “several options,” but New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander feels one team should be his top priority.

“Aye man come on home my boy! @obj,” the veteran defender wrote.

Born in Baton Rouge and having played his college ball at LSU, Beckham has established roots in the New Orleans area. And with a glaring need at the wide receiver position, the Saints would provide the once-great WR with an opportunity to make a significant impact as a WR1.

While it was originally thought that he could return from injury sometime this year, Saints star wideout Michael Thomas has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season. As of right now, the New Orleans starting receiver unit consists of Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris.

One of the major reasons OBJ wanted out of Cleveland was a lack of targets (34) from Browns QB Baker Mayfield. But as a primary target in New Orleans, he could see a major uptick in production with the Saints.