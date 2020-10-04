Saints vs. Lions Game Reportedly On After False Positive COVID Test

Late Saturday night, multiple reports indicated that a player on the New Orleans Saints had tested positive for coronavirus, putting the team’s game against the Detroit Lions in doubt. There’s some updated information on the situation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that the player was re-tested and came back negative for the virus, indicating that the first test was actually a false positive. As such, the game will be played as originally scheduled.

While the Saints vs. Lions game is on, there are two NFL games that will not be taking place as originally scheduled Sunday. The Tennessee Titans, which now have 18 positive tests within their organization, will not be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game was moved to later in the season.

The New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game won’t be played Sunday either after quarterbacks for both teams – Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu – tested positive. That contest is tentatively scheduled for either Monday or Tuesday, providing neither team sees a breakout.

The reported positive test on a Saints’ player was rerun and came back negative, per source. The Saints-Lions game is on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

No games had to be rescheduled through the first three weeks of the season, but the past week has been difficult for the league. Hopefully things can get under control and the season can move on as scheduled.

The Saints, meanwhile, will be shorthanded for the contest anyway. The team has six starters, including star wideout Michael Thomas, out for the game. The team is also 1-2 on the season and in need of a win.

The Saints vs. Lions game is currently scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM on FOX.