Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints.

They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown.

After the loss, head coach Dennis Allen was asked if he was considering benching Andy Dalton and he had a quick answer.

"No," Allen said.

With that, Dalton will be the starter when the Saints travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Nov. 13.

Dalton finished Monday's game with 210 yards through the air, one touchdown, and one interception. Allen could theoretically put Jameis Winston in for Dalton since he's back to being healthy but he seems to think that Dalton gives the team the best chance to win.

Kickoff for the Saints-Steelers contest will be at 1 p.m. ET. It'll be regionally televised by FOX.