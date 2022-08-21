Saints Punter Drug Tested: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin is heading into his third year with the team and proved that he deserves his roster spot yesterday with an incredible 81-yard punt in the preseason.

But it seems that the NFL might have been a little suspicious over how strong Gillikin's leg is. Or at least, that's what Gillikin himself thinks.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Gillikin revealed that he got a message from the NFL stating that he's been chosen for random drug testing. Gillikin responded by joking, "Punt at your own risk."

Naturally, NFL fans absolutely loved that reaction. Some rolled their eyes at the "random" drug test coming up just hours after a career-long punt, but others are laughing it off:

Last year Blake Gillikin averaged 47.7 yards per punt with a long of 63. He's rapidly becoming one of the league's best - maybe that has gotten the NFL a little bit sus of him.

If it happens once, it's a coincidence. But if it happens again after another big punt, then we'll have a pretty good idea that the NFL thinks he's juicing his leg.

Of course, if the NFL actually finds something in the drug testing, then Gillikin will have an even bigger problem.

Will Blake Gillikin be the NFL's best punter in 2022?