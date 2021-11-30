The Spun

Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Telling Comment About His Health

Taysom Hill warming up for the New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taysom Hill is ready to go.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported Hill that will get the start at quarterback for New Orleans this week. Ever the gamer, the 31-year-old do-it-all QB had this to say.

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, “Taysom Hill says he’s healthy enough to play tonight. [If the game were tonight].”

Hill is taking the first-team reps in practice this week over Trevor Siemian, who started the past four games for New Orleans. Hill’s been battling a foot injury, but he was listed as a full participant on Monday’s injury report.

The Saints lost all four games since Siemian took over Jameis Winston after his season-ending ACL tear. Siemian struggled mightily in the Saints 31-6 Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo. He finished 17-29 for 163 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Most of his production came with the game well in-hand.

Taysom Hill’s attempted eight passes on the year, completing seven. The only incompletion came on a pick. In 2020, Hill started four games, completing 82-114 passes for 834 yards, four TD’s and two interceptions.

He also added four rushing touchdowns during the Saints’ 3-1 stretch.

A healthy Hill in the lineup could bring some much needed juice to NOLA’s offense. Things really tailed off when running back Alvin Kamara left with a knee injury.

