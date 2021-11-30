Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Telling Comment About His Health

Taysom Hill is ready to go.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported Hill that will get the start at quarterback for New Orleans this week. Ever the gamer, the 31-year-old do-it-all QB had this to say.

Taysom Hill says he’s healthy enough to play tonight — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 30, 2021

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, “Taysom Hill says he’s healthy enough to play tonight. [If the game were tonight].”

Hill is taking the first-team reps in practice this week over Trevor Siemian, who started the past four games for New Orleans. Hill’s been battling a foot injury, but he was listed as a full participant on Monday’s injury report.

The Saints lost all four games since Siemian took over Jameis Winston after his season-ending ACL tear. Siemian struggled mightily in the Saints 31-6 Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo. He finished 17-29 for 163 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Most of his production came with the game well in-hand.

Sean Payton on whether Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start at QB for Saints on "TNF" vs. Cowboys: "We'll see"https://t.co/jb6P1xZjlS pic.twitter.com/7WQBoBPvcJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 30, 2021

Taysom Hill’s attempted eight passes on the year, completing seven. The only incompletion came on a pick. In 2020, Hill started four games, completing 82-114 passes for 834 yards, four TD’s and two interceptions.

He also added four rushing touchdowns during the Saints’ 3-1 stretch.

A healthy Hill in the lineup could bring some much needed juice to NOLA’s offense. Things really tailed off when running back Alvin Kamara left with a knee injury.