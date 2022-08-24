Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Shares Encouraging Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A foot injury in training camp isn't what anyone wanted to see after Jameis Winston worked his way back from a midseason ACL tear last year.

But the Saints quarterback offered some good news at Wednesday's press conference. Saying he feels "a lot better" heading into the final week of the exhibition play.

“I’m feeling better every single day,” Winston said. “Yesterday, I could run a little bit more and move around a little bit more, because that’s part of my game. So I’m getting better every day.”

The 28-year-old went on to say the reason he was held out of on-field work was because the Saints training staff didn't want him overcompensating and risking further injury.

“It’s not a major injury,” Winston continued. “We don’t want anything else to spring up just from me using one side more.”

The other good news is that the former first overall pick "wholeheartedly" trusts his surgically repaired knee. Telling reporters, “When I’m on the field, I’m not thinking about anything besides executing and leading the Saints to a victory. Injury is not even in my mind.”