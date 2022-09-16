Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix.

Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kamara is typically a huge part of the Saints' offense — but his Week 1 performance in a win over the Falcons didn't exactly live up to his standards. He took nine carries for just 39 rushing yards and reeled in three catches for seven yards in the 27-26 victory.

If Kamara is unable to go against the Bucs on Sunday, Mark Ingram will likely take the majority of running back snaps. Tight end Taysom Hill may also get some extra work in the run game.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo was also missing from today's practice session.

New Orleans will look to extend its season record to 2-0 with a win over the division-rival Bucs this weekend.