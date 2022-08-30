Saints Release Former First-Round Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints released former first-round pick Taco Charlton ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline.

Charlton signed with the Saints earlier this offseason on April 4.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Charlton with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the seventh defensive end selected in the draft, two picks ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Charlton collected 19.0 sacks and 28.0 tackles for loss during his four-year collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines.

After injury issues hampered his early NFL career, Charlton made his way to Miami in 2020 and Pittsburgh in 2021. He was promoted to the Steelers' active roster for 11 games this past season, logging 18 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Saints also released two other veterans on Tuesday: linebacker Jon Bostic and center Nick Martin.