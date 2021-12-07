Saints Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

Veteran wideout Kevin White is back on the Saints practice squad.

Per Field Yates, New Orleans has brought back the former seventh overall pick after waiving a couple of players on Tuesday. Including Kenny Stills, who appeared in 10 games for the team in 2021.

The Saints have waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach. They've also signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2021

“The Saints have waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach,” says Yates. “They’ve also signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad.”

White was just released by the Saints along with fullback Alex Armah last week.

The former West Virginia standout has appeared in five games for New Orleans this season, and made one start. On the year, White’s caught one pass for 38 yards on five targets.

Saints wide receivers so far this season (catches-targets) Marquez Callaway: 28-55

Deonte Harris: 31-53

Tre'Quan Smith: 22-37

Kenny Stills: 5-22

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: 7-10

Chris Hogan: 4-8

Kevin White: 1-5 — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 4, 2021

It’s been a rough year for the saints in the injury department. The team is decimated with injuries to key players including, Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara. Not to mention, a pile up on the defensive side as well.

The Saints will try to heal up as much as possible for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the lowly Jets. At 5-7 New Orleans is just barely in the hunt in the NFC playoff picture.

As of right now, ESPN’s FPI gives the Saints a 20-percent chance of making the postseason.