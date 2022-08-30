Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April.

The news comes courtesy of Nick Underhill:

Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.

While he's yet to put up the consistent production that many envisioned, he has shown flashes over the years. But those were just that, flashes.

In 55 career games, Charlton has made 13 starts and recorded 92 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.