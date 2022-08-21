Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday.

According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello.

Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was cut short.

The Bulldogs signal-caller went undrafted in 2021, following his one year at State. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal.

Costello made his name throwing for an SEC-record 623 passing yards against LSU in 2020, opening Mississippi State's season with a 44-34 win in Death Valley. However, his starting job was lost when he went down with a concussion that October.

For now, the Saints move forward with Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Ian Book.