Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon

The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come.

On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.

The news comes via Nick Underhill, who's part of the New Orleans Football Network.

Black, an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, signed on with the Saints back in May after participating in the Bears' three-day minicamp.

During his six years with the Orange, Black appeared in 59 games and was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021.

At 6-3, 290-pounds, Black recorded 155 tackles, eight sacks and 24 TFL's on Syracuse's defensive front.